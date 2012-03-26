Browns awarded 4 more picks in NFL draft

Cleveland tried to move up in the draft to get Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, but was outbid by the Washington Redskins, who gave St. Louis three first-round picks to be able to select the dynamic Heisman Trophy winner. The Browns need offensive playmakers, and will likely target Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Blackmon or Alabama running back Trent Richardson with its top pick to help quarterback Colt McCoy and a unit that scored only 218 points last season.