Browns ask for parking lease concessions if season delayed

The Cleveland Browns have asked the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority to cut them a break on parking spaces leased by the team if regular-season activities are interrupted because of NFL labor strife, *The Plain Dealer* reported Thursday.
The team has leased over 5,000 parking spaces on the Port of Cleveland docks near Cleveland Browns Stadium for more than 30 years. The latest $225,000 yearly lease expires at the end of June.
Browns officials have asked the port authority board for a $25,000 reduction in the price of the lease and a discount totaling $20,000 for every lost home game.
So far, board members of the tax-supported port haven't passed a measure approving the suggested concessions for the team.
"It's setting a bad precedent, pro-rating and discounting parking rates because they're not doing so well," board member Richard Knoth said.
Knoth also said Browns ticket prices have increased over the last 15 years while the lease terms have remained relatively unchanged.
The board votes were knotted at 3-3 Wednesday, but the final member was absent. The board will discuss the issue further and hold another vote at the next meeting July 20.
"We're committed to reaching a better understanding of the reasons why the motion didn't pass," Browns spokesman Neal Gulkis said. "We'll address their concerns, and we're confident a resolution can be reached."