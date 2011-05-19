Browns ask for parking lease concessions if season delayed

Published: May 19, 2011 at 03:33 AM

The Cleveland Browns have asked the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority to cut them a break on parking spaces leased by the team if regular-season activities are interrupted because of NFL labor strife, *The Plain Dealer* reported Thursday.

The team has leased over 5,000 parking spaces on the Port of Cleveland docks near Cleveland Browns Stadium for more than 30 years. The latest $225,000 yearly lease expires at the end of June.

Browns officials have asked the port authority board for a $25,000 reduction in the price of the lease and a discount totaling $20,000 for every lost home game.

So far, board members of the tax-supported port haven't passed a measure approving the suggested concessions for the team.

"It's setting a bad precedent, pro-rating and discounting parking rates because they're not doing so well," board member Richard Knoth said.

Knoth also said Browns ticket prices have increased over the last 15 years while the lease terms have remained relatively unchanged.

The board votes were knotted at 3-3 Wednesday, but the final member was absent. The board will discuss the issue further and hold another vote at the next meeting July 20.

"We're committed to reaching a better understanding of the reasons why the motion didn't pass," Browns spokesman Neal Gulkis said. "We'll address their concerns, and we're confident a resolution can be reached."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Eagles, Rams LB Maxie Baughan dies at 85

Maxie Baughan, an Eagles legend and one of the most dominant linebackers of the 1960s, died Saturday at the age of 85.
news

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles still has no 'timetable' for QB competition after Baker Mayfield sits against Jets

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he still doesn't have a timetable for the quarterback competition after giving Baker Mayfield the night off against the Jets and seeing Kyle Trask deliver a poised performance.
news

LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

Linebacker Myles Jacke, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, has informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.
news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan feels Brock Purdy made 'all the plays' in return to action: 'I don't think he had a bad one'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his long-anticipated preseason debut on Saturday five months after having surgery to repair his torn UCL, and the 2022 rookie sensation didn't look like he has missed a step during his return to the field.