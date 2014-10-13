Browns' Armonty Bryant diagnosed with torn ACL

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Bryant was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Monday, per a source who has spoken with the player. Bryant suffered the injury during Sunday's 31-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's a tough blow for a Browns defense that received a significant contribution from Bryant in the early part of the season. Bryant played well after stepping into a bigger role when Phil Taylor went out with his own knee injury. Jabaal Sheard could see a larger role with Bryant down.
Bryant wasn't the only notable Browns player to suffer a serious injury on Sunday. The team will also be forced to move forward without starting center Alex Mack, who suffered a broken lower leg in the win.
