Browns among perennial also-rans ready to emerge in 2011

Watch out for these guys! Even if the Lions aren't able to add a cornerback in free agency, their defense should still have the ability to control games on a regular basis. Ndamukong Suh is going to be better than he was during his defensive-rookie-of-the-year season in 2010. The addition of first-round draft pick Nick Fairley gives the Lions more options to put Suh in spots where he can wreak havoc. Don't forget about Corey Williams' contribution to what could very well be the most menacing defensive interior in the league. If Matthew Stafford stays healthy (and it's a pretty big if), the Lions are going to have something to say about who wins the NFC North.