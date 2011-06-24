Browns among perennial also-rans ready to emerge in 2011

Published: Jun 24, 2011 at 11:31 AM

Here is one man's top-five list of teams, in alphabetical order, that are poised to surprise in 2011:

Cleveland Browns

The inexperience of first-year coach Pat Shurmur figures to be mitigated by the fact that he fully shares the offensive vision that Mike Holmgren managed to convey to Colt McCoy last season, even though Eric Mangini was the coach. Look for McCoy to take some big steps forward. The first two drafts of the Holmgren era appear strong. The 2010 draft class, highlighted by defensive tackle Phil Taylor, gives new defensive coordinator Dick Jauron more of the tools he needs to effectively lead the conversion from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme. Whether all of this is enough to break through the Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens ceiling in the AFC North remains to be seen. But the Browns should put some pretty good dents in it.

Dallas Cowboys

Tony Romo is healthy, and the Cowboys' offense should be humming. Jason Garrett is entering his first full season as head coach, and although the lockout has hampered his efforts to fully implement all of his changes from the Wade Phillips regime, the Cowboys should benefit from Garrett's ability to start 2011 with a cleaner slate. Expect them to pick up significant help through aggressive free-agent shopping.

Detroit Lions

Watch out for these guys! Even if the Lions aren't able to add a cornerback in free agency, their defense should still have the ability to control games on a regular basis. Ndamukong Suh is going to be better than he was during his defensive-rookie-of-the-year season in 2010. The addition of first-round draft pick Nick Fairley gives the Lions more options to put Suh in spots where he can wreak havoc. Don't forget about Corey Williams' contribution to what could very well be the most menacing defensive interior in the league. If Matthew Stafford stays healthy (and it's a pretty big if), the Lions are going to have something to say about who wins the NFC North.

Houston Texans

This, finally, will be the season that the Texans make the playoffs. They should be on equal footing with the perennial kings of the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts, because of a defense that is expected to be significantly better under the guidance of Phillips. As he has said repeatedly, the Texans need to add experience to their secondary, and figure to be fairly aggressive in the free-agent market. The Texans should also continue to be explosive offensively with one of the game's most prolific quarterbacks in Matt Schaub, and can beat opponents in a variety of ways thanks to the presence of ultra-talented running back Arian Foster.

St. Louis Rams

Look for a solid encore to the offensive-rookie-of-the-year season Sam Bradford had in 2010. That should be enough to allow the Rams to be in the thick of things in a wide-open division. The front office helped Bradford's cause by loading up on pass-catchers with reputations for reliable hands. Steve Spagnuolo's defense added a difference-making pass rusher in first-round draft pick Robert Quinn. Adding a running back via free agency (Darren Sproles?) to complement Steven Jackson would be tremendously helpful to the Rams' status as a rising contender.

Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

League concerned with high injury rates on special teams 

NFL taking a hard look at special teams and high injury rates that came with them during 2021 season.
news

Tom Brady on potential of returning: 'You never say never'

On Monday, Tom Brady briefly explained what was behind his decision to retire, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of emotion he received and ever so slightly left the door ajar for a possible return on the "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast.  
news

Odell Beckham: I was 'very close' to signing with Patriots, Saints before landing with Rams

Odell Beckham's decision to sign with the Rams paid off in a big way. The star receiver revealed Monday that he almost landed in another city other than L.A.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW