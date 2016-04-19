Around the NFL

Browns 'actively shopping' No. 2; Eagles interested?

Published: Apr 19, 2016 at 11:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Last week's blockbuster trade between the Rams and Titans vaulted Los Angeles into the pole position of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Rams will pick a quarterback at No. 1 -- that's a given -- but who they prefer between Cal's Jared Goff and North Dakota State's Carson Wentz remains undetermined. Most believe it's Goff, but the Rams aren't telling.

Also unknown: What will the Browns do at No. 2?

Cleveland still needs a franchise quarterback -- that's been the case since Bill Clinton roamed the White House -- but the Browns don't appear sold on settling for the signal-caller who falls to them.

NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday that Cleveland's front office is working the phones ahead of next Thursday's first round, telling NFL HQ: "I spoke to at least one general manager in the top 10 who has received a call from Browns general manager Sashi Brown about trying to gauge interest on moving into that second-overall pick."

Darlington said the Browns are "actively shopping" the selection, with the Eagles operating as a potential buyer. Both teams "will be very patient about this situation," per Darlington, who doesn't "get the sense that anything is imminent."

ESPN's Adam Schefter later noted, through a Browns source, that "there is interest in the pick," but it remains "uncertain" whether Cleveland will trade down. If they do, the Eagles make sense after new coach Doug Pederson gushed over both Goff and Wentz on Monday.

"Pretty even in my opinion," Pederson said, per Philly.com. "From all the physical tools, both of them are extremely gifted there. Good arm strength, mobility. Obviously, Carson's a little bigger, maybe a little better athlete right now. But there's not much separating those two."

NFL Media columnist Michael Silver believes the Rams favor Goff. That wouldn't bother the Eagles, with Darlington noting that Pederson believes Wentz can become an "elite quarterback" at the NFL level. The Browns obviously feel differently, willing to pass on a position of dire need to accrue picks and begin their rebuild in earnest.

In Philly, adding Wentz would turn the quarterback room into a crowded house with Sam Bradford and Chase Daniel also under contract. It's fair to wonder if one of those arms might be dealt if the franchise invests in a rookie. Teams like the Jets and 49ers might come calling for one of the veterans.

One sticking point for the Eagles: While they hold the eighth-overall pick, they lack a second-rounder and don't pick again until No. 77. They also hold an additional third-rounder (No. 79), a fourth (No. 100), two fifths, a sixth and a pair of seventh-rounders.

Of course, the Browns aren't the only team fielding calls from general managers ahead of the draft. The San Diego Chargers have received just as much interest as the Browns in their pick at No. 3 from franchises picking inside and just outside the top 10 in the draft, sources aware of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

If the Browns swap out of No. 2, reaction to such a deal is certain to put pressure on Cleveland's newfangled front office. While moving down makes sense for a team determined to build through the draft, Browns fans won't forget if the quarterback they could have taken becomes a star.

With Philly and Cleveland set to square off in Week 1, it's also possible that one of these prized rookie passers makes his first Eagles start against a Browns franchise that passed him by. Chalk it up as the first big test for a newbie front office with zero room for error.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs leaving rookie year 'in the past'

Henry Ruggs III and his blinding speed had Raiders rooters excited in 2020, but the Alabama product fell short of expectations. Now, Ruggs is ready to leave his rookie campaign behind him and "assume a bigger role."
news

Back to Boston: Former NFL wide receiver Chris Hogan makes Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons roster

Former Bills, Patriots, Panthers and Jets receiver Chris Hogan has made the Premier Lacrosse League's Boston Cannons 25-man roster. 
news

Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'My mindset didn't change just because they drafted Justin' Fields

Having signed for just one season with the Bears, Andy Dalton knew the state of affairs at hand was that he was coming in to start for 2021 and beyond that was a mystery to be solved only by time. Thus, when Chicago traded up for Justin Fields, Dalton's approach and focus remained unaltered.
news

Roundup: Packers sign first-round CB Eric Stokes

Green Bay has inked its first-round pick to his rookie contract, while Minnesota's first-round pick, offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, missed Wednesday's practice for precautionary reasons stemming from his core muscle surgery. 
news

A.J. Dillon believes Packers could have 'the best running back tandem in the NFL'

The Packers' backfield became thinner by one contributor this offseason, yet a returning runner believes that might open the door for the formation of a premier duo. "I think we can be the best running back tandem in the NFL," A.J. Dillon said.
news

NFL, NFLPA likely to keep in place modified IR rules, 16-man practice squads in 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that all signs point to the NFL and NFLPA keeping in place several of last year's COVID-related changes to roster rules, including unlimited/faster return from injured reserve and 16-man practice squads, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Matt LaFleur on if he expects Aaron Rodgers at minicamp: 'I don't know. We'll see come Tuesday'

With rumors swirling about Aaron Rodgers' dissatisfaction regarding the organization, Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked whether he's heard from the QB and if he expects Rodgers to be at mandatory minicamp. "I've got nothing to update on that situation," LaFleur said. 
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith: 'We'll see' if Julio Jones attends minicamp

Tuesday wasn't really a deadline for the Falcons to trade ﻿Julio Jones﻿. It was more so the door opening wide. While a deal isn't considered imminent, as Ian Rapoport reported, a resolution on Jones' overall tenuous status with Atlanta might be forthcoming.
news

Myles Garrett giving 'Jordan retirement' to basketball, feels healthy after COVID-19 battle

Browns DE Myles Garrett's career on the basketball court is through -- for now. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is "done" playing hoops, but the All-Pro edge rusher isn't so sure about that.
news

Bengals sign first-round WR Ja'Marr Chase to rookie deal

The Bengals' dream pairing of former LSU standouts is officially under contract. Cincinnati signed first-round selection ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿, along with Texas DE ﻿Joseph Ossai﻿.
news

Cowboys not interested in trading LB Leighton Vander Esch

Rumors about the Cowboys moving on from Leighton Vander Esch via trade or release have swirled since the draft. That's all they are: talk.

Jane Slater reports that while other teams are interested in the LB, the Cowboys are not interested in a trade.
news

Bruce Arians: Kyle Trask not far behind Andrew Luck 'mentally-wise' as a rookie

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians provided his latest eyebrow-raising comment when he compared second-round rookie ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ to Andrew Luck, who Arians worked with as a rookie in Indianapolis. Arians said that while Trask doesn't have Luck's physical gifts, the mental acumen is there.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW