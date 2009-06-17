Browns acquire LB Costanza off waivers from Bills

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns were awarded linebacker Blake Costanza from the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.
Costanza played in all 16 games on Buffalo's special teams last season and led the club with 26 tackles and forced two fumbles.
An undrafted free agent who signed with the New York Jets in 2006, the 25-year-old spent a portion of the 2007 season on Buffalo's practice squad and played special teams in the Bills' final three games that season. He was a three-year starter at Lafayette.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press