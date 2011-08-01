Browns acquire Greco from Rams, sign DE Mitchell

Published: Aug 01, 2011 at 03:01 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have signed free agent defensive end Jayme Mitchell and completed their trade with the St. Louis Rams for offensive guard John Greco.

Mitchell was acquired by the Browns in a trade last season from the Minnesota Vikings, but the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder was not activated for 12 games by coach Eric Mangini. This year, new coach Pat Shurmur intends to start Mitchell at left end. He was originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2006.

Greco, acquired for an undisclosed 2012 draft pick, started four games in three seasons for the Rams. He spent last season with Shurmur, who was St. Louis' offensive coordinator before being hired by the Browns.

Also, first-round draft pick Phil Taylor out of Baylor missed his third practice Monday in a contract holdout.

