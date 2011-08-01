Browns acquire Greco from Rams, sign DE Mitchell

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have signed free agent defensive end Jayme Mitchell and completed their trade with the St. Louis Rams for offensive guard John Greco.
Mitchell was acquired by the Browns in a trade last season from the Minnesota Vikings, but the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder was not activated for 12 games by coach Eric Mangini. This year, new coach Pat Shurmur intends to start Mitchell at left end. He was originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2006.
Also, first-round draft pick Phil Taylor out of Baylor missed his third practice Monday in a contract holdout.
