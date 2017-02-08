Browns, 49ers, Bills among teams with most to do this offseason

Realistically, this team, which finished 28th in scoring offense and 24th in scoring defense, is not just a quarterback away. There are holes all over the roster, and one of the Bears' most anticipated draft choices of recent years -- talented, injury-plagued wideout Kevin White -- has spent his first two seasons trying (and mostly failing) to get on the field. If not for an almost accidental breakout by running back Jordan Howard, the Bears wouldn't have much to hang their hats on. Alshon Jeffery can be an elite wide receiver, but he's struggled to stay healthy himself -- and he was suspended four games last season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. Yet, even with those red marks on his resume, the Bears still may not be able to retain him. As odd as it sounds, bringing McCown back may go a long way toward convincing Jeffery to stay, as 2013 -- when McCown filled in for an injured Cutler -- was Jeffery's best statistical year.