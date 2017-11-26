Brown, Steelers withstand Packers with last-second FG

But when the secondary faltered, Pittsburgh's rising front seven stepped up. Cameron Heyward (two sacks) and Stephon Tuitt (TFL) were disruptors in the second half. T.J. Watt teetered brilliantly between pass coverage and pass rush. Ryan Shazier was a force yet again, leading the team with eight tackles before leaving with an ankle injury -- his status will be something to monitor. The game turned when Pittsburgh sacked Hundley three times in two drives, forcing two straight three-and-outs and setting up Brown's second touchdown. The elite play of this Pittsburgh front seven will be the saving grace of this team if and when the Steelers face the hated Patriots in a championship rematch. That, and a healthy Haden.