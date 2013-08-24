Brown, Polk help Eagles rally past Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Bryce Brown and Chris Polk ran for fourth-quarter touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-24 in a preseason game Saturday night.
Nick Foles, who lost the starting job to Michael Vick earlier in the week, completed 10 of 11 passes for 112 yards in the second half.
Both teams with new coaches got lengthy looks at starters.
Vick completed 15 of 23 passes for 184 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He found Riley Cooper for a 9-yard score in the second quarter. Vick's best work came under pressure, when he kept several plays alive and scrambled for 53 yards.
Jacksonville's Chad Henne, who lost the starting job to Blaine Gabbert earlier in the week but got the start because Gabbert has a broken thumb, completed 11 of 18 passes for 106 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press