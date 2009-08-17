Brown could steal goal-line work from Slaton in Houston's backfield

While some owners might be a little more wary about Slaton's touchdown potential in 2008, it looks like the sky's the limit for his quarterback, Matt Schaub. He completed all seven of his pass attempts against the Chiefs this past weekend and looked like a player who's primes for a breakout season. While the running back will be an important part of the team's success, Kubiak will throw the football a ton. In fact, Houston's pass-attempt ranking has increased from 23rd in 2006 to fourth in 2008.