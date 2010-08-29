Broughton's injury leaves Cardinals paper thin at FB

Published: Aug 29, 2010 at 04:40 AM

Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said fullback Nehemiah Broughton likely tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday's 14-9 preseason win over the Bears, according to the team's official site.

If Broughton is out for the season, the Cardinals would be left with only Reagan Maui'a at fullback. Maui'a has played in 11 career games with the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins since 2007.

The Cardinals signed Broughton in January. He joined the Cardinals after spending the entire 2009 season on the Giants' practice squad. He was with the Minnesota Vikings during the preseason until being released Sept. 5.

Broughton has played in six games during his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

