Brother against brother: Harbaughs set to clash next season

Published: Mar 19, 2011 at 04:34 AM

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has already circled one upcoming game in red ink: the brother-against-brother battle with Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers.

Next year's schedule has yet to be released, but the Ravens' official website reports that Harbaugh wasn't shy about stressing the matchup in this month's conference call with season-ticket holders.

"Like I've already told a bunch of guys on the team, we've got Pittsburgh; that's a must-win. We've got a bunch of must-wins, but the San Francisco game is going to be a must, must-win," Harbaugh said with a laugh. "There's no doubt the motivation for that one is going to be there."

John Harbaugh signed a three-year extension last month that will keep him under contract with the Ravens through 2014. He's led Baltimore to the playoffs in each of his three seasons after replacing Brian Billick as coach in January 2008. Baltimore is 32-16 in the regular season under Harbaugh and 4-3 in the playoffs.

John suggested his brother Jim would have the 49ers playing hard next season, his first in San Francisco.

"One thing about that football out (in San Francisco) I think you'll find, it's going to be competitive, it's going to be exciting," John said. "You know, Jim's personality will blend well with the players they have there, and I'll be rooting for him 15 games next year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

