Brooks to unveil latest draft big board; Nike's NFL makeover

With the 2012 NFL Draft fast approaching, and pro days just about over, scouts around the league surely are working constantly to construct their big boards before making big decisions. Be sure to check back later today, as NFL.com scouting expert, Bucky Brooks, offers up his latest big board. Find out who is among the top 50 prospects.
Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:
• Did you see the new uniforms Nike unveiled for all 32 teams on Tuesday? Well, in case you missed it, here's a gallery featuring each team's new threads. And if you'd like to get your hands on some of the new 2012 Nike Apparel Collection, just click here.
• The New Orleans Saints aren't going down without a fight in the "bounty" scandal. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to hear the team's appeals Thursday.
•Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco raised the bar for himself Tuesday. By how much? Find out .
• What are the 12 games you should be looking forward to most in 2012? Elliot Harrison's got you covered.
• The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.
• Happy birthday to former Denver Broncos linebacker Tom Jackson, who turns 61 on Wednesday. While he enjoyed a 14-year NFL career from 1973 to 1986, today's football fans probably know Jackson better as a longtime analyst for ESPN.