Brooks Reed out for Houston Texans with groin injury

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Friday that Brooks Reed will miss three to four weeks because of a groin injury, according to a source briefed on the situation. Reed won't require surgery.
We might have hit a tipping point with all of Houston's injuries. Linebacker Brian Cushing is out for the season. His replacement, Bradie James, underwent an MRI on Friday for his hamstring injury. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) continues to be banged up, and right tackle Derek Newton (knee) -- like Reed and James -- was hurt during Thursday's overtime victory over the Detroit Lions.
Reed hasn't had the greatest second NFL season, and he has a fine backup in first-round draft pick Whitney Mercilus. But the attrition for Houston's defense has shown up in the last two weeks. The Jaguars and Detroit Lions passed all over the Texans; they were lucky to win both games in overtime.
"I just said that I think the biggest thing is, after what we've been through physically, winning was so important," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said Friday.
Kubiak is right. The Texans (10-1) hold the tiebreak advantage over the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos in the AFC playoff race. They have a two-game lead on the Patriots but head to New England for a huge game in a few weeks. It looks like Reed won't available. Houston might have to get used to winning high-scoring games.