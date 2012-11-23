Brooks Reed out for Houston Texans with groin injury

Published: Nov 23, 2012 at 08:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Houston Texans' defense continues to take big hits.

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Friday that Brooks Reed will miss three to four weeks because of a groin injury, according to a source briefed on the situation. Reed won't require surgery.

On NFL Network
Watch an encore of the Houston Texans' 34-31 Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

We might have hit a tipping point with all of Houston's injuries. Linebacker Brian Cushing is out for the season. His replacement, Bradie James, underwent an MRI on Friday for his hamstring injury. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) continues to be banged up, and right tackle Derek Newton (knee) -- like Reed and James -- was hurt during Thursday's overtime victory over the Detroit Lions.

Reed hasn't had the greatest second NFL season, and he has a fine backup in first-round draft pick Whitney Mercilus. But the attrition for Houston's defense has shown up in the last two weeks. The Jaguars and Detroit Lions passed all over the Texans; they were lucky to win both games in overtime.

"I just said that I think the biggest thing is, after what we've been through physically, winning was so important," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said Friday.

Kubiak is right. The Texans (10-1) hold the tiebreak advantage over the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos in the AFC playoff race. They have a two-game lead on the Patriots but head to New England for a huge game in a few weeks. It looks like Reed won't available. Houston might have to get used to winning high-scoring games.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) long-shot to play versus Packers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is a long-shot to play Sunday versus the Packers after retweaking his hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

Longtime Chargers CB Antonio Cromartie, DT Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization

Longtime Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie, defensive tackle Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization on Saturday, the team announced.

news

2022 National Tight Ends Day Giveaway

Terms and conditions for the 2022 National Tight Ends Day Giveaway, including a George Kittle-signed commemorative box and T-shirt.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out vs. Jets; Brett Rypien to start

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the New York Jets, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE