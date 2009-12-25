Broncos WR Royal won't play Sunday vs. Eagles

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Wide receiver Eddie Royal will not play for the Denver Broncos in Sunday's game with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Royal missed every practice this week with neck and hand injuries. He was absent from Friday's indoor workout.
He had three catches for 28 yards last week in Denver's loss to Oakland. Either Brandon Lloyd or Kenny McKinley will fill the void as punt returner.
Spencer Larsen, a special teams player and backup inside linebacker, has a hamstring injury and also won't play.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press