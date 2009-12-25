Broncos WR Royal won't play Sunday vs. Eagles

Published: Dec 25, 2009 at 10:51 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Wide receiver Eddie Royal will not play for the Denver Broncos in Sunday's game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Royal missed every practice this week with neck and hand injuries. He was absent from Friday's indoor workout.

He had three catches for 28 yards last week in Denver's loss to Oakland. Either Brandon Lloyd or Kenny McKinley will fill the void as punt returner.

Spencer Larsen, a special teams player and backup inside linebacker, has a hamstring injury and also won't play.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Titans' Derrick Henry among RBs reacting to lack of deals at franchise tag deadline

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Titans runner Derrick Henry were a few of many RBs that took notice of the lack of multi-year deals at Monday's franchise tag deadline.

news

New England Patriots NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Patriots set to open training camp later this month, Eric Edholm breaks down the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

New York Jets NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Jets set to open training camp later this week, Eric Edholm breaks down the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

news

Miami Dolphins NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With the Dolphins set to open training camp later this month, Eric Edholm breaks down the team's roster changes, position battles and notable subplots.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More