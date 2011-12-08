Broncos WR Royal misses practice again after concussion

Published: Dec 08, 2011 at 11:07 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos wide receiver Eddie Royal missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, still recovering from a concussion.

Royal, who also missed practice time last week with a toe injury, collided with a teammate during a punt return late in the Broncos' victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

Broncos coach John Fox said the team was being cautious with Royal and following the league-mandated medical protocols on concussions.

Running back Willis McGahee (knee) also missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, but he said he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Left tackle Ryan Clady (knee) was back at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.

Linebacker Von Miller, who missed last week with a thumb injury, practiced for the second consecutive day and is expected to play Sunday with a cast over his right thumb.

