Broncos WR Marvin Mims: 'We're all expecting a Super Bowl this year'

The Denver Broncos have revamped their offense for Bo Nix's third season.

After a 14-3 campaign was cut short in the AFC Championship Game, the Broncos took strides during the offseason toward making a deeper playoff run in 2026. Denver's two most significant moves on the offensive side included promoting Davis Webb from pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator and trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

With Webb now managing the offense and Waddle joining the WR corps, veteran Marvin Mims Jr. is aware that things will be different as he heads into his fourth season in Denver.

"We'll see," Mims said Friday, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. "Things are going to change offensively, for sure, with Davis Webb being there. Me, for the past three years, I've done a little bit of everything. We'll see what they come up with this offseason. Luckily, I'm able to do stuff on special teams as well.