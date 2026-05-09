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Broncos WR Marvin Mims: 'We're all expecting a Super Bowl this year'

Published: May 09, 2026 at 12:01 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Denver Broncos have revamped their offense for Bo Nix's third season.

After a 14-3 campaign was cut short in the AFC Championship Game, the Broncos took strides during the offseason toward making a deeper playoff run in 2026. Denver's two most significant moves on the offensive side included promoting Davis Webb from pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator and trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

With Webb now managing the offense and Waddle joining the WR corps, veteran Marvin Mims Jr. is aware that things will be different as he heads into his fourth season in Denver.

"We'll see," Mims said Friday, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. "Things are going to change offensively, for sure, with Davis Webb being there. Me, for the past three years, I've done a little bit of everything. We'll see what they come up with this offseason. Luckily, I'm able to do stuff on special teams as well.

"One thing I've taken pride in the past three years is just making an impact on the team however I can. Different moments of the game, wherever we need. I just try my best to try to get the job done, try to do my best."

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Since arriving to Denver as a second-round pick in 2023, Mims has done his best with the opportunities given to him. Head coach Sean Payton has utilized Mims as a Swiss Army knife, making use of the Oklahoma product as both a wideout and a return specialist.

In his first three seasons in Denver, Mims contributed 98 receptions for 1,202 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 48 games. Mims also made two Pro Bowls as a returner, leading the league with yards per punt return (15.7) in 2024 and punt return yards (452) last season.

Although the Broncos have an increasingly crowded WR room with Courtland Sutton, Waddle, Troy Franklin, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Pat Bryant, Mims is determined to continue making the most of any opportunities that come his way.

"For me, it's just answering the door when the bell is rung," he said. "I feel like I've done that pretty well the past three years, but when I get my opportunities, make the most of it. Be a good teammate and assist the team in however many ways they want. This year, the team we have, the roster we have, how far we went last year, we're all expecting a Super Bowl this year."

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