Broncos WR Decker out for Pats tilt; Safety Dawkins doubtful

Published: Jan 13, 2012 at 04:55 AM

It's no surprise that the Denver Broncos will be without wideout Eric Decker for Saturday's division round match against the New England Patriots, but there's a chance they could have veteran safety Brian Dawkins back in the mix as they face Tom Brady and the vaunted Patriots aerial attack.

Lombardi: Brady Time

Tebowmania has taken the sports world by storm, but there's another slightly notable QB in Saturday night's game: Tom Brady. Mike Lombardi expects to see the Pats at their best; plus more notes. More ...

Dawkins (neck) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, though he did not practice Friday.

Dawkins has missed the past three games with a nagging neck injury, but coach John Fox told the team's official website Wednesday that Dawkins is showing improvement.

"He's way further along this week than he was last week, and we'll play it by ear," Fox said at the time. "When he gets cleared medically, we'll have him out there."

Broncos linebacker Von Miller (thumb), defensive end Elvis Dumervil (ankle) and tight end Daniel Fells (ankle) are listed as probable, along with safety David Bruton (Achilles).

Long-snapper Lonie Paxton has been ruled out for non-injury related reasons as he has been dealing with a family issue all week.

The Broncos signed long-time long snapper David Binn on Friday to replace Paxton. Binn, who turns 40 next month, spent 17 seasons with the division rival San Diego Chargers from 1994-2010, appearing in 256 regular season games, a dozen playoff games and one Pro Bowl. The Chargers cut ties with Binn in August because of questions about his durability.

To make room for Binn, the Broncos waived fullback Austin Sylvester, who was signed after Spencer Larsen sustained a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago. Sylvester didn't play last week as the Broncos used multiple-tight end sets instead in their win over Pittsburgh.

Right guard Chris Kuper was Paxton's backup during the regular season but he broke his left leg two weeks ago and was placed on injured reserve.

For a complete look at the divisional round's injury reports, visit NFL.com's Injury page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on placing T.J. Watt on IR: 'At some point we will do what's appropriate'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced T.J. Watt won't play against the Patriots in Week 2, but the long-term prognosis of his pectoral injury remains unclear.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play Thursday vs. Chiefs

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is unlikely to play on a short week this Thursday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE