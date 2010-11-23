Broncos will be without WR Thomas, CB McBath vs. Rams

Published: Nov 23, 2010 at 06:09 AM

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that they have ruled out rookie wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and cornerback Darcel McBath for Sunday's matchup with the St. Louis Rams.

Thomas, the Broncos' top pick in April's draft, left Monday night's 35-14 loss to the San Diego Chargers with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

McBath left Monday's game with a quad injury. The second-year pro has played sparingly in five games this season after starting 13 as a rookie in 2009.

Starting cornerback Andre Goodman, who has missed six of the Broncos' 10 games this season, including the previous two, also has been ruled out. Goodman has been dealing with a hip injury.

