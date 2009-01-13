Broncos' Wiegmann added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos center Casey Wiegmann has been added to the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl, earning his first trip to the league's all-star game in his 13th NFL season.
Wiegmann centered a line that set a franchise record by allowing just 12 sacks this season and was second in the league with a 396-yard average.
Wiegmann joined the Broncos as a free agent from Kansas City and earned the starting job when Tom Nalen needed season-ending knee surgery during training camp. The Broncos never missed a beat and Wiegmann's steady leadership was credited with bringing along a young line that included tackles Ryan Harris and Ryan Clady.
Wiegmann has started 127 straight games, most among NFL centers, and taken 8,046 consecutive snaps.
Wiegmann, who is pondering retirement, joins teammates Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall as the team's Pro Bowl selections. He will be replacing Titans center Kevin Mawae.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press