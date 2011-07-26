Broncos want to trade QB Orton to clear way for Tebow

The Denver Broncos are willing to deal starting quarterback Kyle Orton, league and team sources said, and spent Tuesday assessing that market. The Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins are among the teams expected to engage in trade talks with them.
The Broncos value Orton and are unlikely to deal him for less than a third-round draft pick, sources said, with the possibility that the compensation will escalate based on Orton's performance and/or his new team signing him to an extended contract.
Orton is in the final year of his deal and put up solid numbers in Denver after being a part of the Jay Cutler trade with the Chicago Bears in 2009, but apparently new coach John Fox has decided to go with Tim Tebow, a first-round pick in 2010, as the Broncos' starter.
The Denver Post, which first reported that Orton was on the trading block, listed the Tennessee Titans as another possible trade destination for Orton. Trades can be announced as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
The Post also reported that the Broncos plan to release 11-year veteran running back Correll Buckhalter, 32, who is scheduled to make almost $2 million this season.
After starting seven games and rushing for 642 yards in 2009, Buckhalter gained just 147 rushing yards and 240 receiving yards this past season.
The Broncos spent Tuesday negotiating with their draft picks, including No. 2 overall selection Von Miller, who said he planned to be ready to practice when training camp starts.
"I want to come in and just learn," Miller said. "I don't want to put myself anymore behind than I already am."
Miller stands to make much less money in the new labor accord, with a four-year deal likely worth about $25 million or so, some $45 million less than he could have received under the old setup.
"I've been playing football all my life for free. So, whatever it is, whatever my contract may be, I'm good with whatever," Miller said. "You really can't be possessive over something you didn't have."
On top of that, Miller figures he will simply make it up during his career.
"I plan on getting three, four, five contracts," Miller said, smiling. "I don't plan on just getting this one. I just want to play football. I'm not really worried about all that other stuff."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.