Around the NFL

Broncos want to get back to run-first plan vs. Patriots

Published: Nov 09, 2017 at 12:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos' offense is close to making the Tim Tebow-era teams look prolific.

The Broncos 18.8 points per game are their fewest since 1992 when John Elway missed four games with a shoulder injury. Denver's 4.91 yards per play is the team's fewest since 2001 when Terrell Davis played just eight games in his final season. And the 214.9 passing yards per game is the worst since the 2011 Tebow-led team.

At least that 2011 team won games by running the ball, leading the league with 164.5 per tilt. The 2017 version of the Broncos offense has struggled to even do that for long stretches during their four-game losing streak. In three of the past four losses, Denver failed to gain 70 yards rushing. In Sunday's blowout loss to the stingy Eagles, they put up a season-low 35 rushing yards.

In order to hide a shaky quarterback situation, running back C.J. Anderson knows the team must be better on the ground.

"We know when we run the ball we get a better chance [to win]," Anderson said, via the Denver Post. "We're not one-dimensional. That's what we want to do. We want to run the football. We want to be efficient while we're running it. Whether the O-line is playing really great that day, the running backs are playing really great that day or we're both playing [poorly] that day, it's up to us in our room to make more plays."

The Broncos are averaging 39.75 pass attempts per game during their losing streak. While it's natural to abandon the run during losses, coach Vance Joseph said his team needs to be better balanced early in games.

"That's not what we're good at," Joseph said regarding the pass totals. "We're good at running the football, controlling the clock and having manageable third downs."

Right now, Joseph's team is good at neither.

Behind a porous offensive line, Anderson and the rest of the running game have been repeatedly stuffed, setting up poor passing situations. When Denver can pick up chunk yardage, the entire operation runs more smoothly.

With Brock Osweiler trotting back under center to face the New England Patriots on Sunday night, Denver needs to ride the running game to keep its mediocre quarterback from throwing the game away.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Run Rich Run' returns for special 2021 NFL Draft edition 

This year's 'Run Rich Run' campaign has raised more than $1.5 million, and in this 2021's reimagined format, Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ray Lewis and entrepreneur Marc Lore took home the first-ever 'Run Rich Run' trophy. 
news

Colts draft Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in sixth round

The Indianapolis Colts' QB room will look vastly different in 2021, as the squad has Carson Wentz slotted as the starter and picked up Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round. 
news

Ravens take Ohio State CB Shaun Wade in fifth round

Once viewed as a high-round pick in 2019, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade slid to the fifth round after a 2020 season of struggles. But Baltimore might well be a great fit for the former Buckeye. 
news

Bengals take 2021 draft's first kicker with fifth-round pick of Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals were the first team to draft a kicker, selecting Florida's Evan McPherson in the fifth round.
news

In first post-Brees draft, Saints take Notre Dame QB Ian Book

The Drew Brees era ended with the future Hall of Famer's retirement. The Saints began their post-Brees life by adding Notre Dame's winningest quarterback ever, Ian Book.
news

Ravens add another WR with fourth-round selection of Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace

Following the selection of Rashod Bateman in the first round, the Ravens are adding another receiver, having picked Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace in the fourth round. 
news

Panthers add dynamic RB Chuba Hubbard to Christian McCaffrey-led backfield with fourth-round pick

As if the Panthers didn't have enough open-field juice in their offensive backfield with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, the club added a home-run hitter Saturday in selecting Oklahoma State running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with overall pick No. 126.
news

Cowboys continue to bolster defense with fourth-round pick of LSU LB Jabril Cox

With the 115th overall pick, the Cowboys maintained their defensive focus in the draft by taking LSU linebacker Jabril Cox. 
news

Lions select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in fourth round

The Detroit Lions added USC wide receiver ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ Amon-Ra St. Brown Saturday with a fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall), giving the club an exciting and productive pass catcher and a player with a unique background as the son of a world-class athlete.
news

Jets select UNC RB Michael Carter in Round 4, continue to add to offense in draft

The New York Jets continued to rebuild their offense in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting North Carolina running back Michael Carter.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'We remain committed to Aaron (Rodgers) in 2021 and beyond'

In an article written for the team website, Packers CEO Mark Murphy stated the team is committed to its quarterback for this upcoming season "and beyond."
news

Jaguars select USC DT Jay Tufele to begin fourth round 

USC had just one player taken through the first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jacksonville kicked off Day 3 with a Trojan. The Jaguars selected USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele with the 106th overall pick of the draft Saturday in Cleveland.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW