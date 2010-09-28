Broncos want to even record against Titans

Kyle Orton is second in the NFL in passing yards.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
The storyline
The Broncos have moved the ball well offensively, but they haven't been able to get into the end zone enough. Doing so against this physical opponent on the road will not be easy.
Why you should watch
After a brief reprieve against the Steelers, Titans running back Chris Johnson is back to his 100-yard ways. Tennessee quarterback Vince Young bounced back after a Week 2 meltdown as well.
Did you know?
Broncos coach Josh McDaniels is 3-0 in the month of October. ... Denver quarterback Kyle Orton had a career-high 476 passing yards last week. ... The Titans are 14-4 when running back Chris Johnson rushes for 100 yards. ... Tennessee's Vince Young is 7-2 since 2008 in home starts.