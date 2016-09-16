Broncos vs. Colts stats

Published: Sep 16, 2016 at 04:15 AM

Tough competition:TrevorSiemian (a 7th Rd selection) will face two No. 1 overall QBs in each of his first two NFL starts

Not so Miller time: In four career games vs the Colts (including playoffs), Von Miller has 0 sacks

No Peyton: This will be the first Colts-Broncos game without Peyton Manning involved since Week 5, 1993

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest returns with music's biggest names

The NFL announced the return of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Three incredible nights of shows including Imagine Dragons, Kane Brown, Dave Matthews Band with DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson .Paak), Paramore.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow matchup: 'I look at it like Manning and Brady'

Ahead of their Week 13 bout, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd sees shades of the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry when it comes to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

news

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE