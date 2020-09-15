Broncos coach Vic Fangio on lack of timeout usage: 'I didn't want to extend the drive'

With all three timeouts still in his pocket, Broncos coach Vic Fangio stood and watched from the sideline as his opponent converted a game-winning field goal Monday night.

The responsible kicker, Stephen Gostkowski, had missed all three of his field goal attempts in the game prior to this one, a 25-yard try to take a two-point lead with 0:17 to play. The veteran didn't miss, giving the Titans the lead and leaving the Broncos with time for three plays at the most to cover the majority of the field.

They didn't, and lost a 16-14 heartbreaker. Fangio took a timeout with him to the locker room after calling two in a row before the final play, which occurred well out of field goal range as a result of simply running out of time. That could have been changed had Fangio used a timeout to preserve some time during Tennessee's game-winning drive.

He attempted to explain his logic following the loss.

"It was two-fold there," Fangio said, via the Denver Post. "One, their field goal kicker had obviously been having his problems so I didn't want to extend the drive to where they could get closer.

"And we would have used a timeout but we got the running back out of bounds, and we would have used the second timeout, but they threw an incompletion."

Tennessee embarked on a 13-play, 90-yard drive that began with 3:05 left on the clock and didn't include a single third-down conversion. When the first third-down attempt arrived, less than 30 seconds remained on the game clock.