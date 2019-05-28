Broncos trainer to be Pat Bowlen's HOF presenter

Longtime Denver Broncos employee Steve "Greek" Antonopulos, who begins his 44th season with the organization, will have a prestigious summer task for a close friend.
The Bowlen family selected Antonopulos to serve as owner Pat Bowlen's presenter when Bowlen is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio, the team announced Tuesday morning.
"I was overwhelmed with emotion when I was asked to be Mr. Bowlen's presenter," Antonopulos said, via Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website. "I feel very honored and very humbled. It's one of the greatest things I've ever been asked to do in my life.
"If you really look at it, it's all about Mr. Bowlen. We developed a really neat relationship over all the years that he's been here. It's certainly unique -- he's not only my boss but he's my friend. That's what makes it even more of an honor to do this, especially with the request coming from the family."
The two men became very close friends before Bowlen stepped down from daily owner responsibilities in 2014 to battle Alzheimer's.
"We are so proud that this proud man could attain this," Antonopulos said in a statement. "He worked his rear off for this organization and for the National Football League. Now he's getting rewarded for things that he did that stimulated the growth of the NFL. I think we're all so proud of him, both professionally and personally."
Bowlen will be joined by former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey as members of the 2019 Hall of Fame Class. Denver plays the Atlanta Falcons in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1.