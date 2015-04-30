Broncos trade up to take Shane Ray at No. 23

A second draft day trade has given us quite possibly the most interesting pick of the first-round -- Shane Ray to the Denver Broncos.
General manager John Elway swung a deal with the Detroit Lions to move up five spots for the highly-regarded pass rusher who slipped to the bottom of the first round due to a recent marijuana citation.
From the outside looking in, Denver gave up quite a bit. Here are the details:
Denver receives: No. 23 overall (first round)
Detroit receives: No. 28 overall (first round), No. 143 overall (fifth round), 2016 fifth-round pick and guard/center Manny Ramirez.
The Broncos must have had Ray, their fifth consecutive first-round pick spent on defense, high on their board and also must have anticipated the slip. They didn't waste a moment finding a trade partner in Detroit.
Ray finished his career at Missouri with 19 sacks, including 14.5 a year ago. Pairing him with former top-five pick Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware instantly makes their pass rush one of the most potent in football.
According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, Ray will begin his professional career in the NFL's substance abuse program, and will be subjected to multiple drug tests over a two-year period, per league sources.
