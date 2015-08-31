Broncos trade OT Chris Clark to Texans

The Broncos announced they shipped reserve offensive tackle Chris Clark to Houston in exchange for a 2016 pick. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the pick is a seventh-rounder, per a source informed of the deal.
ESPN's Jeff Legwold first reported the news.
Clark started 27 games in five seasons in Denver, including seven in 2014. Clark, due $1.4 million in 2015, sat behind rookie Tyler Sambrailo who is replacing the injured Ryan Clady at left tackle.
In Houston, Clark likely will take up the swing-tackle gig and represents insurance in the event left tackle Duane Brown is unable to play Week 1 with a hand injury.