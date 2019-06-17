Broncos to honor Pat Bowlen with 'Mr. B' helmet decal

The Denver Broncos will commemorate the life of owner Pat Bowlen with a helmet decal for the 2019 season.
Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis announced Monday that the players will wear a "Mr. B" decal to honor Bowlen this season.
One of the most successful owners in NFL history, both on and off the field, Bowlen died Thursday at age 75 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
"It's a sad time. There's no question about it. It's been a tough few days," Ellis said Monday. "But we're excited to carry on for Pat and we're excited to celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August in Canton and then we'll do some things during the regular season, obviously, to honor him, as well."
In addition to the decal, the Broncos will hold a brief tribute before the team's first home game on Sept. 15, and again at a pre-planned moment before a mid-October game versus the Tennessee Titans for both Bowlen and fellow Hall of Famer Champ Bailey.