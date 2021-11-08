Around the NFL

Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

Published: Nov 08, 2021 at 08:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.

On the first drive, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy eschewed a potential 55-yard field goal to try a fourth-and-1, but ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ was stuffed in the backfield by Broncos star safety Justin Simmons.

After the Dallas defense forced a quick three-and-out, the Cowboys drove to the Denver 20-yard-line. McCarthy again passed up a field-goal attempt, but ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ missed badly on a fourth-and-2 pass.

The Cowboys going for it fired up a Broncos team that rolled to an easy victory.

"Disrespectful," receiver Tim Patrick said of Dallas going for it, via the official team website. "That s--- disrespectful. They trying us. And that's what happens when you try us."

Patrick made the Dallas defense pay, repeatedly making big catches, going for 85 yards on four catches with a TD. All four of Patrick's receptions went for a first down or score.

Following Dallas' second missed fourth-down try, the Broncos plowed 80 yards on 11 plays to go up 7-0 and kick off the onslaught.

"You take the field with a little anger, honestly," quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ said of when teams go for it on fourth down. "It's like, 'Hey, man, they're going for it because they're saying our offense is not going to score or something.' We talked about it in the huddle, and we used it as motivation. … It's one of those deals where you take the field and OK, you have a little added motivation to it. You can see that today."

The Broncos' defense forced Dallas into an ugly day. The Cowboys converted just five of 13 third downs and went 0-4 on fourth down.

McCarthy said that the early fourth downs were bad execution, not faulty decision-making, even if they gave Denver momentum.

"I mean, momentum, we talk about momentum swings all the time," he said. "I think it's important to respond to all the momentum swings. Especially if you have it, what do you do with it, and when the opponent has it, how do you respond to it? The decisions, I'm fine with the decisions. The execution, particularly the first one, they had better defense than we had play called -- we had penetration in A gap and couldn't get the ball to the edge on the outside zone. They came in aggressive. The plan was ... you could see it right away and we just never got going."

For a 63-year-old Vic Fangio, whose team controlled the game throughout, the Cowboys' failures underscore the risk of going for it on fourth down.

"Everybody wants to go for it on fourth down, right?" Fangio said. "Fourth-and-1, fourth-and-2 -- they cite all the numbers, so on and so forth. But when you don't get them, it hurts. And we were the beneficiary of the hurt."

Related Content

news

Panthers' Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made 'dirty play' twisting Brian Burns' ankle

Replays showed that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones grabbed Panthers DE Brian Burns' foot and continued to hold on as the pass rusher attempted to get to a loose ball. 
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on 9-6 loss to Jags: 'I played like (expletive)'

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills offense opened the game with two field goals. Then they couldn't move the ball. On their final seven drives, Buffalo generated no more than two first downs per possession, and Allen turned it over three times.
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Bears-Steelers

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a series of recent incidents involving the star wideout.
news

Rams LB Von Miller (ankle) inactive for 'SNF' vs. Titans

Von Miller's anticipated Rams debut will have to wait at least another week. The club listed the LB among its Week 9 in actives due to an ankle injury.
news

Sam Darnold on 3-INT day in Panthers loss: 'I'm fully aware I didn't play my best football today'

Sam Darnold's well-documented struggles continued Sunday as the quarterback threw three interceptions in the Panthers' 24-6 loss to the Patriots.
news

Raiders to sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson wasn't without a team for long. The Las Vegas Raiders are signing the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action. 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive vs. 49ers

After not logging a single practice this past week, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will not play against the 49ers in Week 9.
news

Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacks, intercepts Bills QB Josh Allen to make NFL history

In a rare showdown between opponents with the same listed name, Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacked and intercepted Bills QB Josh Allen and recovered his fumble in a shocking 9-6 Jacksonville upset. All three plays were firsts for two players sharing a first and last name.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) returns after brief exit vs. Bills

Trevor Lawrence is back. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft returned to the field versus the Bills after he was briefly questionable with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW