Broncos WR Tim Patrick calls Cowboys' early fourth-down attempts 'disrespectful'

The Dallas Cowboys attempted two fourth-down plays on the game's first two drives while in Denver territory. The Broncos stonewalled Dallas each time, setting the tone for a 30-16 beatdown of the Cowboys.

On the first drive, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy eschewed a potential 55-yard field goal to try a fourth-and-1, but ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ was stuffed in the backfield by Broncos star safety Justin Simmons.

After the Dallas defense forced a quick three-and-out, the Cowboys drove to the Denver 20-yard-line. McCarthy again passed up a field-goal attempt, but ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ missed badly on a fourth-and-2 pass.

The Cowboys going for it fired up a Broncos team that rolled to an easy victory.

"Disrespectful," receiver Tim Patrick said of Dallas going for it, via the official team website. "That s--- disrespectful. They trying us. And that's what happens when you try us."

Patrick made the Dallas defense pay, repeatedly making big catches, going for 85 yards on four catches with a TD. All four of Patrick's receptions went for a first down or score.

Following Dallas' second missed fourth-down try, the Broncos plowed 80 yards on 11 plays to go up 7-0 and kick off the onslaught.

"You take the field with a little anger, honestly," quarterback ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ said of when teams go for it on fourth down. "It's like, 'Hey, man, they're going for it because they're saying our offense is not going to score or something.' We talked about it in the huddle, and we used it as motivation. … It's one of those deals where you take the field and OK, you have a little added motivation to it. You can see that today."