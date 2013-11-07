Broncos, Texans have example to follow in Chuckstrong Colts

From the outset of Pagano's illness, the Colts' stated goal was to extend the season long enough for Pagano to return. Grigson said he felt he had to be at work nearly around the clock because someone had to have a hand on the wheel. He was so immersed in the day-to-day operation of the team that only after the season was over did he realize the Colts never lost consecutive games. There were middle-of-the-night conference calls with Pagano's doctors to discuss how his treatment was going, and conversations with interim head coach Bruce Arians about personnel needs. Where once Grigson would walk into Pagano's adjoining office to figure something out, Grigson often was operating almost alone, bent on minimizing what he called "the background noise" for Arians. For example, Grigson had to decide who would do the coach's show (settling on a rotating cast of assistants) and figure out the protocol for sideline visitors.