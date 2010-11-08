Broncos' Tebow writing book about 'faith, family and football'

NEW YORK -- Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is working on an inspirational memoir.
Tebow is collaborating with Nathan Whitaker on "Through My Eyes," scheduled to come out in April. HarperCollins announced the book Monday.
The former University of Florida quarterback was drafted 25th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He has played in four games so far, scoring two touchdowns in 10 carries, but has yet to throw a pass in the regular season.
In a statement released by HarperCollins, the 23-year-old Tebow said his book would be a story "of faith, family and football" and inspiring people to "fulfill their dreams."
