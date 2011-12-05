Broncos' Tebow wouldn't be such a surprising pick for Pro Bowl

Schaub led his Texans to a 7-3 record with less controversy, and mostly just solid quarterback play. Houston has played most of the season without its best offensive weapon in Andre Johnson (who was hurt again on Sunday), and most disruptive defender in Mario Williams. Yet here they sit at 9-3 in large part because Schaub limited costly mistakes (six picks in 292 attempts) while providing more than his fair share of big plays while in the lineup.