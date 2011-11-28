 Skip to main content
Advertising

Broncos' Tebow wins third straight GMC Moment of the Week

Published: Nov 28, 2011 at 03:30 PM

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow's fourth-quarter and overtime leadership is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Nov. 24-28, the NFL announced Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Mark Sanchez, New York Jets

Sanchez saves Jets' day, perhaps season: Facing a 24-21 deficit to the Buffalo Bills and a clock that was clicking away in the fourth quarter, Sanchez delivered a touchdown drive that ended a two-game losing streak and might have saved the New York Jets' dwindling playoff aspirations. Sanchez completed 7 of 9 passes on the winning drive, including a 16-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Santonio Holmes. It was Sanchez's career-high fourth touchdown pass of the game.

Tim Tebow, Denver Broncos

Tebow Time strikes again for Broncos: The Denver Broncos were looking straight in the face of defeat when San Diego Chargers kicker Nick Novak lined up for a winning field goal in overtime. But Novak missed the 53-yarder, putting the game in Tebow's hands. After sending the game into OT by leading a tying drive late in regulation, Tebow did it again in the extra period, taking the Broncos down the field to set up kicker Matt Prater's game-winning field goal and helping the Broncos move above .500 for the first time this season.

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Romo leads Cowboys to last-second win: On a day when he was sloppier than he'd been in months, and when his dependable defense was giving up long drives, Romo had one chance to make it pay off -- and he did. He and running back DeMarco Murray led an efficient final drive, setting up rookie kicker Dan Bailey for a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 20-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Bryce Young battled through a rough rookie campaign. However, Carolina's Adam Thielen said that the QB's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise.
news

Sean McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center on Rams' upgraded O-line

The Los Angeles Rams didn't enter the offseason planning to re-shuffle their interior offensive line, but that's how things unfolded. After multiple free agency moves, head coach Sean McVay had three stud guards and no center. The natural move, if unexpected at the outset, was to push Steve Avila from guard to center, where he played more than 1,000 snaps at TCU.
news

Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers Thursday after being cleared for football activities

Free-agent running back J.K Dobbins could be in for a reunion with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Dobbins is scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Watch UNC quarterback Drake Maye's pro day live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET

Drake Maye will have his chance to throw on Thursday. After sitting out on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, the quarterback plans to work out for scouts at UNC's pro day, which can be seen live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET. 