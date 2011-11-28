Broncos' Tebow wins third straight GMC Moment of the Week

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow's fourth-quarter and overtime leadership is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Nov. 24-28, the NFL announced Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Mark Sanchez, New York Jets
Sanchez saves Jets' day, perhaps season: Facing a 24-21 deficit to the Buffalo Bills and a clock that was clicking away in the fourth quarter, Sanchez delivered a touchdown drive that ended a two-game losing streak and might have saved the New York Jets' dwindling playoff aspirations. Sanchez completed 7 of 9 passes on the winning drive, including a 16-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Santonio Holmes. It was Sanchez's career-high fourth touchdown pass of the game.
Tim Tebow, Denver Broncos
Tebow Time strikes again for Broncos: The Denver Broncos were looking straight in the face of defeat when San Diego Chargers kicker Nick Novak lined up for a winning field goal in overtime. But Novak missed the 53-yarder, putting the game in Tebow's hands. After sending the game into OT by leading a tying drive late in regulation, Tebow did it again in the extra period, taking the Broncos down the field to set up kicker Matt Prater's game-winning field goal and helping the Broncos move above .500 for the first time this season.
Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys
Romo leads Cowboys to last-second win: On a day when he was sloppier than he'd been in months, and when his dependable defense was giving up long drives, Romo had one chance to make it pay off -- and he did. He and running back DeMarco Murray led an efficient final drive, setting up rookie kicker Dan Bailey for a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 20-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins.