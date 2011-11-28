Broncos' Tebow wins third straight GMC Moment of the Week

Tebow Time strikes again for Broncos: The Denver Broncos were looking straight in the face of defeat when San Diego Chargers kicker Nick Novak lined up for a winning field goal in overtime. But Novak missed the 53-yarder, putting the game in Tebow's hands. After sending the game into OT by leading a tying drive late in regulation, Tebow did it again in the extra period, taking the Broncos down the field to set up kicker Matt Prater's game-winning field goal and helping the Broncos move above .500 for the first time this season.