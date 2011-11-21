Broncos' Tebow wins GMC Moment of the Week honors

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow's late-game heroics is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Nov. 17-21, the NFL announced Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
Behind Stafford, Lions make history: Having lost three of their last four games, the Detroit Lions needed a victory in the worst way, and their game against Carolina couldn't have started in a worse way. Down 24-7 in the second quarter and 27-14 at one point in the third, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three of his five TD passes in the second half to help Detroit become the first team since at least 1950 to win three games in a season after trailing by at least 17 points.
Tim Tebow, Denver Broncos
Tebow's late-game heroics lift Broncos: Trailing 13-10 to the New York Jets and having punted on their previous eight possessions, things looked bleak for the Denver Broncos, who took possession at their own 5-yard line with 5:54 remaining in the game. But quarterback Tim Tebow refused to let his team surrender. Tebow accounted for 92 of the Broncos' 95 yards on a drive he capped with a 20-yard run for the winning score, keeping Denver very much alive in a hotly contested AFC West.
Vince Young, Philadelphia Eagles
Young delivers with season on the line: With a 3-6 record and starting quarterback Michael Vick sidelined, the Philadelphia Eagles desperately needed a win against the NFC East-leading New York Giants to keep their playoff hopes alive. They turned to backup Vince Young, who hadn't started a game since November 2010. But with the score tied in the fourth quarter, Young directed an 18-play, 80-yard drive that culminated in an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Riley Cooper for the win.