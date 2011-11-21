Broncos' Tebow wins GMC Moment of the Week honors

Behind Stafford, Lions make history: Having lost three of their last four games, the Detroit Lions needed a victory in the worst way, and their game against Carolina couldn't have started in a worse way. Down 24-7 in the second quarter and 27-14 at one point in the third, quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three of his five TD passes in the second half to help Detroit become the first team since at least 1950 to win three games in a season after trailing by at least 17 points.