Broncos' Tebow wins GMC Moment of the Week honors

Published: Oct 24, 2011 at 05:45 PM

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow's fourth-quarter rally is the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Oct. 23-24, the NFL announced Friday. The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

Fans may vote for one of these three moments on NFL.com/gmc beginning immediately following Monday Night Football and ending on Friday at noon ET to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week. The winner will be announced Friday during NFL Network's "Around the League" show and then posted on NFL.com.

After the regular season, fans will have a chance to determine the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Year, from among the 17 weekly winners. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Tim Tebow, Denver Broncos

Tebow leads Broncos' late-game rally: Under the direction of their new starting quarterback, the Denver Broncos had a lackluster effort for three-plus quarters and were staring at a 15-0 deficit. But in the final five minutes of regulation, Tebow directed two touchdown drives and scored the tying two-point conversion to force overtime. Denver emerged victorious in the extra period, as kicker Matt Prater's 52-yard field goal beat the Miami Dolphins, 18-15.

Plaxico Burress, New York Jets

Burress breaks out, Jets stun Chargers: The New York Jets had been waiting for Burress to bust out since signing the talented free agent in the offseason. On Sunday against the San Diego Chargers, he broke out in a big way. Entering the game with just two touchdown receptions on the season, Burress found the end zone three times and twice in the second half to help the Jets overcome an 11-point deficit to beat the Chargers, 27-21.

Mike Wallace, Pittsburgh Steelers

Historic play lifts Steelers over Cardinals: Backed up at their own 5-yard line after a false-start penalty and up by only a touchdown over the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers knew history wasn't on their side. But they were happy that Wallace was. Roethlisberger hit a sprinting Wallace, who took the ball 95 yards for a touchdown and the longest reception in Steelers history. The Steelers never relinquished their advantage.

