Broncos' Tebow wins GMC Moment of the Week honors

Burress breaks out, Jets stun Chargers: The New York Jets had been waiting for Burress to bust out since signing the talented free agent in the offseason. On Sunday against the San Diego Chargers, he broke out in a big way. Entering the game with just two touchdown receptions on the season, Burress found the end zone three times and twice in the second half to help the Jets overcome an 11-point deficit to beat the Chargers, 27-21.