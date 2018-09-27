Around the NFL

Broncos TE Jake Butt out for season with torn ACL

Published: Sep 27, 2018 at 10:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos will be without their starting tight end for the foreseeable future.

Jake Butt suffered a non-contact knee injury during Thursday's walkthrough practice session and the Broncos feared the tight end had a torn ACL, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported. An MRI later confirmed their fears. Butt will miss the remainder of the season, the team confirmed.

This marks the second such injury for Butt, who missed his rookie season in 2017 while recovering from an ACL tear to his right knee suffered in the Orange Bowl during his senior season at the University of Michigan. Palmer reported the current injury is to Butt's left knee.

Losing the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Butt for the season deals a blow to a Broncos offense at this early stage of the season. Butt's eight catches rank third on the team, while his 85 yards receiving rank fourth.

The Broncos have tight end Jeff Heuerman on the active roster and Brian Parker on the practice squad.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Drew Lock to start Broncos' preseason opener; Teddy Bridgewater will open second game

Broncos HC Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that Drew Lock will start Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota and Teddy Bridgewater would start the following week against Seattle. 
news

NFL officials to strictly enforce taunting violations in 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that two taunting violations will result in an automatic ejection with fines and suspensions also in play.
news

Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman suffers soft tissue injury at practice

Ravens first-round rookie WR ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ pulled up lame in practice Tuesday and left early. Ian Rapoport reports that Bateman suffered a soft tissue injury, per a source informed of the situation. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, as Bateman will undergo further testing. 
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ankle) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Amari Cooper is off the physically unable to perform list. The Cowboys announced Tuesday that the receiver passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. The move was anticipated after Cooper said last week that he was closing in on being 100 percent ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger seeing first-team reps at Colts practice

The Colts' ongoing storyline at quarterback took a slight turn on Tuesday with rookie Sam Ehlinger seeing reps with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
news

LaFleur: Jordan Love to play 'majority' of Texans game; Rodgers likely won't see preseason action

Preseason is ﻿Jordan Love﻿'s time to shine in Green Bay. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would start and play the "majority" of Saturday's first preseason game against the Texans, with ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ taking over at some point.
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Colts star LB Darius Leonard made his training camp debut on Tuesday after fully recovering from an ankle procedure he underwent in June. 
news

David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'unlikely to play' in Texans' preseason game vs. Packers

Unsurprisingly, the Texans aren't planning for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ to play in Saturday's preseason game in Green Bay. Coach David Culley said Tuesday he doesn't see the QB playing.
news

Hunter Henry expected to miss weeks in camp with shoulder injury; Belichick calls TE 'day to day'

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports that the results of Monday's MRI on Hunter Henry indicate that the Patriots TE is expected to miss weeks during camp, not days.
news

Bills HC McDermott glad to get Josh Allen's long-term contract 'out of the way' before 2021 season

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he's glad the club and QB Josh Allen were able to get a long-term contract finished ahead of the 2021 season. 
news

Landon Collins to play in Washington's first preseason game just nine months after torn Achilles

Landon Collins﻿' 2020 campaign ended after seven games after the Washington Football Team safety tore his Achilles. The injury usually has a lengthy timetable. However, Collins blasted past that projection.
news

Jets' Quinnen Williams to have 'mock practice' ahead of return from foot surgery

Quinnen Williams underwent foot surgery in May after breaking his foot during an offseason workout. Gang Green has been targeting next week for his return following rehab.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW