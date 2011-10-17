Broncos still gathering info on backup DL McBean's arrest

Denver Broncos backup defensive lineman Ryan McBean was arrested last week on suspicion of stalking and could face up to three years in prison if convicted.
McBean turned himself in Friday and is free after posting a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.
McBean has hired noted defense attorney Harvey Steinberg, who declined to comment when contacted Monday by The Associated Press. But McBean's agent, Peter Schaffer, maintained his client wasn't guilty.
"We are confident that the legal system will find Ryan completely innocent of any allegations," Schaffer told The Denver Post. "We will defend all allegations to the full extent of the law, as well as seek all legal avenues available to us when the claims prove to be frivolous."
"We'll let the legal process run its course," Fox said.
McBean is the second Broncos player to be arrested since the NFL lockout was lifted this summer. Kicker Matt Prater was charged with drunken driving and fleeing the scene of an accident Aug. 2.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.