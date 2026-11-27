Steelers respond amid controversy. Pittsburgh had every reason to lay down and let the 8-2 Broncos ride into town and right over them on Friday. Aaron Rodgers had torn open the seams of what is typically a sacred space (the locker room), airing out the Steelers' dirty laundry and making a mockery of the organization on his way out. Instead of folding, these Steelers delivered an excellent "us against the world" performance, taking the fight to the Broncos early defensively, hitting on their few big-play opportunities and finishing the job by shutting down a helpless Denver offense in the fourth quarter with yet another takeaway. The Steelers desperately needed to prove to the outside world -- which was happy to dig their grave this week -- that they could not be destroyed by one 42-year-old man, and they did so with a classic Pittsburgh performance that signaled this team isn't going away without a fight. Nix craters. Denver's sparse downfield air attack and wet conditions convinced the Steelers to completely abandon any worries about deep passes Friday, choosing to play tight, aggressive coverage while sending pressure at Bo Nix. That combination meant Nix's preferred targets -- checkdowns -- were only available for minimal gains at best, short-circuting the entire Denver offense. Nix only added to the mess with his decisions, throwing two ghastly interceptions (including one that was returned for a touchdown), and fumbling away possession amid pressure near his own end zone, resulting in a Pittsburgh defensive score. The tab for Nix at the end of the day was ugly: two turnovers accounting for 14 points for the opposition, a drive-ending interception that extinguished Denver's final hope of mounting a comeback and a whole bunch of misses in between. For all of the progress the Broncos' offense had made over the last month, one rainy evening in Pittsburgh wiped it all away. Denver will have to respond emphatically next week in order to avoid allegations of fraudulence. Pittsburgh's edge rushing unit comes back to life. The Steelers had seemingly lost the teeth to their defense in recent weeks and were facing more challenges after Alex Highsmith (ankle) was ruled out for Friday's night's contest. Luckily, Nick Herbig came back just in time to bring some bite back to this group. Herbig led the Steelers with four QB pressures (two quick pressures), tied for the team lead in sacks (one) and teamed with usual suspects T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward to harrass Nix early and often, rattling the quarterback and forcing him to become skittish throughout the contest. After scoring three times last week and breaking 100 yards on the ground for the first time in his career, Jonah Coleman couldn't get going against this Steelers defense, which made it a goal to shut down the ground game and force Nix to carry the Broncos. Denver played right into the the unit's hand, giving defensive coordinator Patrick Graham a big victory at a pivotal point in the season. Metcalf resurfaces. Three catches aren't much for a receiver, but we have to consider where Metcalf stood just a week earlier. In Week 11, Metcalf caught one of four targets for 2 yards, was penalized twice and ejected from the game, an embarrassing 19-16 loss to the lowly Eagles. On Friday, Metcalf caught three of his four targets, including a one-on-one win over Patrick Surtain II for a highlight-reel touchdown catch that represented a right hook to Denver's jaw and gave the Steelers a 14-0 lead. Perhaps more important is what Metcalf's minor contribution meant for the rest of this offense, which certainly wasn't prolific but did produce a few important explosive plays with Mason Rudolph running the show. Rudolph later connected with Roman Wilson downfield for a 37-yard gain, hit Germie Bernard for a 58-yarder and proved this Steelers offense should be taken seriously, even amid a steady rain. Will it morph into a wildly explosive attack overnight? No, but it's a good sign that Metcalf returned from such a low point to make a difference on a short week. Broncos defense can't prevent flop in showcase game. Denver's defense has spent much of the season keeping the Broncos in games, affording Bo Nix and Co. time to find a semblance of a rhythm and score enough to win in narrow fashion. The group did a good job against Pittsburgh's offense in the first half, but couldn't paper over the Broncos' offensive failures, and for the first time in seemingly ages, Denver's defense didn't have an opportunity to seal a win with a huge play in the fourth quarter. The reason: Those plays never arrived because Denver never moved within striking distance of the Steelers. The fourth-quarter awakening we've come to expect from the Broncos never materialized, and they instead limped across the finish line and into the tunnel, licking their wounds after failing to show up. For a legitimate Super Bowl contender, Friday became a shocking image of futility. The Broncos better hope it's nothing more than a fluke against an inspired host.

Next Gen Stats Insight for Broncos-Steelers (via NFL Pro): D.K. Metcalf had just 0.3 yards of separation from the nearest defender (Pat Surtain II) on his 22-yard touchdown reception in the first half.

NFL Research: The Steelers are the first team this season to have both a fumble-recovery touchdown and an interception-return touchdown in the same game, and the first team to do so since the Texans did against the Steelers in the 2025 Wild Card Round, also at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh scored both of those defensive touchdowns in the first half, making this the first time since at least 2000 that the Steelers have had one of each in any first half of a game.