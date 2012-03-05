Broncos slap franchise tag on Prater

Published: Mar 05, 2012 at 07:54 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have placed the franchise tag on Matt Prater, giving them the right to match any offer other teams might present to the kicker with one of the most powerful legs in NFL history.

"Placing the franchise tag on Matt Prater ensures that he will be a Bronco in 2012," executive John Elway said. "He is a very talented kicker and an important part of our team. This gives us the ability to continue working on a long-term agreement with Matt."

Prater was a clutch performer for the Broncos down the stretch last season with four game-winning field goals. He had three straight weeks in which he kicked the winner on the game's final play, helping Tim Tebow and the Broncos go on a six-game winning streak that propelled them into the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

He also led the league in touchback percentage (70.1) when 47 of his 67 kickoffs were not returned.

Prater has the highest percentage in league history from 50 or more yards, having connected on 12 of 16 kicks for a 75 percent clip.

Entering his sixth NFL season, Prater ranks second in team history with an 80.4 percent field goal conversion rate, just behind Jason Elam's mark of 80.6 percent. He owns the best field goal percentage (75) from 50 or more yards (12 of 16) and has converted 28 of 29 field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

