Broncos' Singleton: Bo Nix 'playing out of his mind' heading into Year 3

Outside of NFL buildings, we can only project how certain players will progress in their careers. The players in the meeting rooms and facing them on the field daily have a more direct view of those developments.

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, who lines up roughly 5 yards away from Bo Nix every practice rep, is uniquely qualified to judge the quarterback's ascent entering Year 3

“He’s playing out of his mind,” the linebacker entering Year 8 said this week, via the Denver Post.

Nix entered training camp with questions about how he’d look after suffering a devastating ankle injury in the playoffs. Those concerns were quickly wiped away. The replacement narrative has been about the QB making a giant leap in his third season under Sean Payton.

New play-caller Davis Webb noted earlier this offseason that in his experience, quarterbacks tend to make a bigger leap in Year 3 than Year 2 and that Nix has been “right on par with the other guys I’ve been around going into Year 3.” Notably, one “guy” Webb was around going into a third season was Josh Allen in Buffalo, where the latter was a backup. Allen famously blew up in Year 3, throwing for more than 4,500 yards for the first time in his career and earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Nix was solid last season, helping guide the Broncos to a 14-3 record while attempting an NFL-high 612 passes and earning 3,931 passing yards, 25 TDs and 11 INTs. Still, there were times that the Denver offense bogged down. There was room for the QB to grow. Smoothing out the low points will allow both Nix and the Broncos to soar in 2026.

Teammates have noticed a different signal-caller this offseason.

“I think he’s letting things that are out of his control not bother him,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey told The Post. “I think, as a young player, you think you need to take on every challenge and take on all these different things. Bo is now learning, ‘Hey, that can be a waste of my energy, but that isn’t.’ He’s learning how to pick his spots.

“He’s learning what to get fired up about, what to fight the things he doesn’t like and let the things go that maybe don’t really matter.”

In his preseason appearance last Friday, Nix looked good, completing 6 of 9 attempts for 76 yards and a pinpoint TD on a wheel route from RB RJ Harvey.

“He knows the ins and outs of the offense, he’s comfortable with the offensive line,” backup QB Sam Ehlinger added. “He has a ton of reps. Add up how many reps he’s had in the regular season, and that’s a lot of ball. He knows all the receivers and all the running backs too. He’s making great decisions.

“He’s always been really talented as a thrower but you can really tell that everything’s lining up really well for him.”

The Broncos are well aligned to make another deep playoff run after improving the offensive weapons this offseason, notably adding wideout Jaylen Waddle. The key to everything will be Nix.