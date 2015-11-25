Broncos signing Christian Ponder with Peyton sidelined

The Denver Broncos have added reinforcements with Peyton Manning on the shelf for the foreseeable future.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Broncos are signing former Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder, according to a source. Ponder will initially serve as Denver's No. 3 quarterback as he learns the offense, per RapSheet. The Broncos later confirmed the signing.
Ponder was last seen in Oakland, where he lost a camp battle against Matt McGloin to be the Raiders' backup to Derek Carr. In four preseason games, Ponder connected on 22 of 35 passes for a touchdown and an interception.
Ponder signed with the Raiders in March after appearing in just two games for the Minnesota Vikings last season. Ponder started 36 games with the Vikings over four seasons, and gives the Broncos a veteran with experience. Siemian is a 2015 seventh-round pick who has yet to throw a pass in the NFL.
The Broncos announced Tuesday that Manning is expected to miss at least the next two weeks after Monday's consultation with foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.