Broncos sign Young to bolster offensive line

Published: Mar 13, 2009 at 03:53 PM

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos signed guard Scott Young on Friday to bolster their offensive line.

Young spent last season with Cleveland, and played in one game for the Browns. He spent the previous three seasons with Philadelphia.

He was claimed off waivers by the Browns on Aug. 31 after competing in training camp with the Eagles. In 2006, Young played in a career-high 12 regular-season games, along with both postseason contests that season for Philadelphia.

Young was a fifth-round draft choice by the Eagles in 2005 out of BYU.

