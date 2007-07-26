Broncos sign Harris, release Brandon

DENVER (AP) - The Denver Broncos signed third-round pick Ryan Harris to a four-year deal on Thursday.
The team also released safety Sam Brandon after he failed his physical. Brandon was recovering from a torn right anterior cruciate ligament he suffered against Pittsburgh in week 9. The injury forced Brandon to miss the rest of the season.
Harris, an offensive tackle, was the 70th overall pick in April. A four-year starter at Notre Dame, the 6-foot-5, 292-pound Harris started his last 37 games at left tackle after switching over from right tackle, a position he played as a freshman.
Marcus Thomas, the Broncos' fourth-round pick, agreed to terms July 11. Denver now has only two unsigned members of its 2007 rookie draft class - Texas defensive end Tim Crowder and Florida defensive lineman Jarvis Moss.
Players are scheduled to report to training camp on July 28.