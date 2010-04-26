Broncos sign free-agent LB Ayodele

Ayodele is one of three starting linebackers in the NFL who has played in every game since 2002. He played for Miami (2008-2009), Dallas (2006-07) and Jacksonville (2002-05) after being drafted by the Jaguars out of Purdue.
Last year, Ayodele started 15 games for the Dolphins and tallied 70 tackles, 60 of them solo, to go along with a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He has started at least 11 games in each of his eight seasons.
Coach Josh McDaniels told The Associated Press that Ayodele will compete for playing time at inside linebacker with Mario Haggan.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press