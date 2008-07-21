Broncos sign draft pick, waive 2 others

Published: Jul 21, 2008 at 12:54 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -The Denver Broncos signed center Kory Lichtensteiger and waived running back Mike Bell and kicker Garrett Hartley on Monday.

The Broncos chose Lichtensteiger in the fourth round (108th overall) of this year's draft from Bowling Green State University. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Broncos have signed six of their nine draft selections.

Lichtensteiger earned All-Mid-American Conference honors during each of his four seasons at Bowling Green. He was a four-year starter for the Falcons, tying the school's career record with 48 starts.

Bell, who was in his third year, rushed for 680 yards on 163 carries - a 4.2 average - with eight touchdowns in 20 games with the Broncos.

Hartley, a rookie, signed with the Broncos in April as a college free agent.

