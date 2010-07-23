Broncos should have healed Harris back for training camp

Broncos right tackle Ryan Harris said his doctors have cleared him to play, The Denver Post reported Friday, eight months after a toe injury ended his 2009 season.
According to The Post, Harris still must pass his Broncos physical and fitness test before he can participate in training camp, which starts Aug. 1 in Englewood, Colo.
Harris dislocated his right big toe during a Nov. 1 game at Baltimore and missed five games, then aggravated the injury during the first quarter of a Dec. 6 game at Kansas City -- just 10 snaps into his return. Medical tests revealed bone and ligament damage, so the Broncos placed Harris on season-ending injured reserve.
A third-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2007, Harris missed training camp and the first five games of his rookie season after undergoing back surgery. After playing in the final 11 games that year, he won the starting job in 2008 and allowed just 2.5 sacks in 16 games.
Harris was having a stellar 2009 season before he sustained his toe injury. In the six games that Harris finished, the Broncos allowed nine total sacks and topped 220 passing yards five times. In the six games that he missed or didn't finish, they gave up 14 sacks and passed for 220 or more yards only once.
