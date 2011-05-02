Broncos send message that Tebow is in team's plans

Published: May 02, 2011 at 11:38 AM

In the end, the Denver Broncos' new team of decision-makers gave into the notion that Tebow-mania is still a pretty strong force.

This isn't to suggest that is the only reason the Broncos didn't select a quarterback during the 2011 NFL Draft.

Fan Ballot: You make the call

Channel your inner draftnik and grade the 2011 NFL Draft performances for every team, then see how your grades compare to those of the NFL.com community. More ...

But it certainly was on the short list.

Broncos fans want Tim Tebow to be the team's starting quarterback. They embrace him with every bit as much exuberance as they did a year ago, when the team surprisingly made him a first-round draft pick. His iconic status has only grown since, and those fans wanted the people who are now running the team to share their enthusiasm. They made it clear that the buy-in by John Elway and the rest of the Broncos' brass would mean more buy-ing by the fan base.

And when Elway told reporters that the Broncos "are going with Tim," it became clear that the message was received. He didn't promise that Tebow would be the starter. Kyle Orton is still on the roster and it's entirely possible the Broncos will try to sign a quarterback in free agency or trade for one.

But the fact is they didn't cast doubts over Tebow's future in Denver by drafting a quarterback. They didn't do to him what the Carolina Panthers did to Jimmy Clausen, a 2010 second-rounder who saw his future with the team all but vanish the moment NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that Cam Newton was the top overall pick of the draft.

Elway and the rest of Denver's brain trust talked the quarterback talk extensively in the months leading up to the draft. But most skeptics believed it was merely done to generate potential trade interest in their pick, which was second overall. Elway and general manager Brian Xanders also said it made sense to become as familiar as possible with all the premiere members of the draft class, so that the information could be used when/if those players ever became available in free agency or through a trade.

All along, though, there was the sense that Tebow still figured prominently in the Broncos' plans, even if he was the pick of the previous administration. Now, there can be little, if any, doubt.

Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' message to Odell Beckham: 'Help us get to' Super Bowl

Cowboys Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott have made it known they'd welcome free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham to Dallas with open arms.

news

2022 NFL midseason win total projections, AFC: Chiefs, Bills on top; Dolphins No. 1 wild-card team

Will Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs finish with the best record in the AFC? Halfway through the 2022 NFL season, Cynthia Frelund provides an analytics-based projection of final win totals for each team in the conference.

news

2022 NFL midseason win total projections, NFC: Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks nab wild-card slots

At midseason, Cynthia Frelund projects final win totals for every NFC team. Can the Cowboys or Giants catch the Eagles in the East? Will the Seahawks hold off the 49ers in the West?

news

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Seahawks to top Buccaneers? Will Browns cool off Dolphins?

Will the Seahawks upset Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Munich? Can the Browns end the Dolphins' winning streak? Nick Shook makes the case for four underdog teams in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE