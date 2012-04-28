Broncos select CB Bolden in 4th round

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 07:33 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos added depth to their secondary by taking Omar Bolden of Arizona State in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

The team has another fourth-rounder seven spots later at No. 108, courtesy of the deal that sent Tim Tebow to the New York Jets.

Bolden didn't play last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during spring practice. He also returns kicks, which is an area of need after the Broncos lost Eddie Royal to free agency.

Since trading out of the first round on Thursday, the Broncos have been quite busy. They took defensive lineman Derek Wolfe and quarterback Brock Osweiler - Bolden's teammate at Arizona State - with their second-round picks and traded up to nab running back Ronnie Hillman in the third.

